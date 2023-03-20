Abu Azmi demands resignation of Mangal Prabhat Lodha for providing false information over issue of love jihad

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Welfare Mangal Prabhat Lodha for allegedly providing false information to the legislative Assembly over the issue of love jihad.

Speaking in the Lower House, Azmi said, Lodha earlier said Maharashtra had more than one lakh cases of love jihad which has upset society. The inter-faith marriage committee that the state government has set up does not interfere in anyone's personal life or religion. The Opposition legislator accused the BJP minister of lying.

However, when we sought information from the inter-faith marriage committee, set up in December last year, it came to light that till date it has not received a single complaint of love jihad. It means, he (Lodha) has lied to the House and he should be removed from his post, the Samajwadi party MLA demanded.

Atul Bhatkhalkar said, If the minister has allegedly given wrong information, a notice for breach of privilege motion can be submitted against him, but the SP MLA can not go on criticising him.

Azmi said, I have submitted a notice for breach of privilege motion (against the minister) with the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker. Lodha has given false information and he should be held accountable for misguiding of people. The SP legislator said if the notice is not accepted he will move court.