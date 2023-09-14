Accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway leaves three dead

In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, three lives were lost in a collision involving a goods-carrying Eicher Tempo on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Dhangarwadi in Satara. The incident was reported by the police on Thursday.

According to authorities, the tempo was en route from Chakkachurmangaluru to Mumbai when it suffered a tire puncture during the late hours of Wednesday. After replacing the tire, the driver continued the journey, but tragically, the tempo collided with another vehicle along the highway. The collision resulted in the loss of three lives, including the owner of the tempo.

Passersby on the highway promptly notified the police about the accident. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of a dedicated rescue team stationed in Shirwal, utilized cranes and JCB machines to carefully extract the crushed tempo. The incident temporarily disrupted traffic on the highway.

The police officials also reported that the tempo was in autonomous mode at the time of the accident, and the collision generated a loud and jarring noise. On Thursday morning, family members of the deceased arrived to identify the victims.