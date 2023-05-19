Accident on Pune-Mumbai expressway claims 1 life, injures 5

Early this morning, around 3 am, a car crash took place near the Urse toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, causing the death of one person and injuries to five others.

As per the authorities, the accident occurred when a fast-moving car collided with a stationary Eicher Tempo. The rear-end collision resulted in a significant impact, causing extensive front-end damage to the car.

Tragically, a young girl lost her life at the scene of the accident. The injured individuals received swift attention from the patrolling team of IRB and Highway Traffic Police, who promptly offered essential aid and organized their immediate transportation to a nearby hospital for medical care.

The precise reason behind the accident is currently being investigated.