Accused arrested for abusing Chhagan Bhujbal via phone

In a recent development, the police have apprehended Indranil Kulkarni (44) from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) for his alleged involvement in verbally abusing the State Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Chhagan Bhujbal. The incident involved a series of harassing phone calls and messages directed towards the minister.

The incident transpired when one of the suspects reportedly sent a curt message to Minister Bhujbal via phone on Monday afternoon. Subsequently, after the number was blocked, the same individual resorted to WhatsApp to hurl abusive language at the minister.

A formal complaint was lodged by Ambadas Khaire, an office-bearer of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), leading to the registration of a case at the Ambad police station. The police acted swiftly, tracing the suspect through the mobile number, ultimately leading to his arrest by a specialised team from Crime Branch Unit 1.