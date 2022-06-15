Aditya Thackeray: 'Maharashtra Sadan' to be built in Ayodhya

We have not come to Ayodhya for politics but for pilgrimage. It would not be appropriate to bring up political issues in this place. Our Hindutva is clear, so we have not come to Ayodhya for politics but for pilgrimage, said Minister of State Aditya Thackeray. He said that Maharashtra Sadan will be built in Ayodhya. He also expressed confidence that Ram Rajya will come in Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Aditya Thackeray is on a tour of Ayodhya and will pay obeisance to Shri Rama.

I have come to Ayodhya after two years, the excitement is the same. All Shiv Sainiks have come with me. We have not come here to do politics, we have come on pilgrimage, said Aditya Thackeray.

Efforts are being made to build a 100-room Maharashtra Sadan in Ayodhya. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will correspond with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for this, said Aditya Thackeray.

State Environment Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray has arrived in Ayodhya today. Aditya Thackeray's visit is taking place after MNS chief Raj Thackeray canceled his visit to Ayodhya. Therefore, the political circles in Maharashtra have started paying attention to this tour.

Aditya Thackeray refrained from speaking on any political issue at this time. We have come to this place to pay obeisance to Shri Rama, we will not talk about politics.

Our strength lies in our devotion

Asked whether Shiv Sena has come to this place to show its strength, Aditya Thackeray said, "Our devotion is our strength, so we don't need a show of strength."