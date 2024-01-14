Aditya Thackeray Questions CM Shinde's 50-Member Davos Delegation, Labels It a 'Holiday'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray raised concerns on Sunday, alleging that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was leading an unusually large delegation of almost 50 people, including officials' family members, to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Thackeray questioned the necessity of such a substantial entourage, suggesting that it resembled more of a holiday than an official delegation.

Taking to the X platform, formerly Twitter, Thackeray criticized the Chief Minister, “The unconstitutional cm is taking a personal entourage of almost 50 people to Davos. This includes officers, staffers and more. One can understand at the maximum, spouses, but for some of them, their kids are also being taken along as if this is a holiday, taking up the number to almost 70 people. Or may be this is a really a holiday.”

Thackeray alleged that only 10 individuals had sought political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs for the trip.

“While it is understood that only about 10 have sought the MEA’s necessary political clearance as a delegation, the rest are being taken along for this Swiss trip, without even applying for the MEA’s clearance apparently. This holiday for the 75 people includes the likes of a current MP, a former MP (both whose roles in Davos summit are not specified), some publicists from private agencies, a whole battery of PAs to CM and DCM, OSDs of the cm, PSs (shown on various govt agency names), brokers and dealers, and then 4 from MMRDA, 8 from MAHAPREIT!!” he further wrote.

“The list of the staff of the cm including PA, PS and @CMOMaharashtra is 20!” he added.

“Unless it’s for picking up someone’s bags, or sight seeing, or some physical work, what will 50 people do at Davos where they will only sign MoUs? Only the head of govt and the relevant officers are needed at the MoU signing. Not even the national delegation is ever so big! Is the @FinMinIndia and @MEAIndia aware of this junket and has political clearance been given to this 70+ group? All 50 should typically need political clearance as they represent formal agencies of the Govt of Maharashtra, therefore Govt of India. Even if some have been made to pay for their own travel, they will use the cars, hotels, and food paid for by us, as taxpayers! More so, they will represent our country and state.Only keen to know if the MEA has started allowing such big junkets, officially,” Aditya Thackeray wrote in the post.

The World Economic Forum, established in 1971 in Geneva, Switzerland, serves as a platform for leaders in business, politics, and education to foster industrial development. The annual conference held in Davos attracts around 2,500 dignitaries from various fields.