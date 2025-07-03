Aditya Thackeray Responds to Viral Video of Rajan Vichare, Says “The Dispute Was Not…” (VIDEO)

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 3, 2025 18:58 IST2025-07-03T18:56:41+5:302025-07-03T18:58:03+5:30

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray has responded to a viral video involving party leader and former MP Rajan ...

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray has responded to a viral video involving party leader and former MP Rajan Vichare. Thackeray said the incident was not related to regional identity and urged the public not to view it as a Marathi versus non-Marathi issue. "Regarding the viral video involving Rajan Vichare ji, I called and spoke to him. He clarified that the dispute was not between Marathi and non-Marathi individuals. It started when an office-bearer was not allowed to charge his phone, which led to an argument and eventually a physical altercation. It's important to note that this issue is not about anyone’s regional identity," he said as quoted by PTI.

His remarks come after a video shot inside Vichare’s office in Thane went viral. The video shows a group of men apologising, folding their hands, touching the feet of a man, and then being slapped. They are asked to admit their mistake and promise not to repeat it. At one point, a voice in the video is heard telling one of the men to speak in Marathi.

The original incident took place on July 1 inside a mobile shop at Thane station. Kiran Tanaji Sawant, a 43-year-old customer, reportedly lost his temper over a technical delay while trying to recharge his phone. A confrontation followed, and Sawant allegedly suffered minor injuries during the scuffle. He later filed a police complaint and four staff members were detained before being released with a notice.

While the matter began as a local dispute, it quickly gained political attention after the video from Vichare’s office went viral. The video showed the complainant, Sawant, slapping the accused workers during a filmed apology session. Critics called the incident a display of public shaming and condemned the act.

The controversy comes just days after MNS workers allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper in Mumbai’s Mira Road for not speaking Marathi. That incident triggered protests and a market shutdown in the area.

 

