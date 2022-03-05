Aditya Thackeray: We will announce new location of Mumbai Metro car shed soon

Land dispute over Mumbai Metro car shed is not over yet. During the early Fadnavis government, a car shed was set up in Aarey forest. Some trees were also cut down for this purpose. However, Shiv Sena and environmentalists strongly opposed the car shed of Aarey Metro. Within a few days, a change of government took place in the state. The BJP government went and the Mahavikas Aghadi government came to power. After that, the Thackeray government gave the first blow by suspending the work on metro car shed in Aarey. After that, the government announced that the metro car shed would be in Kanjurmarg. However, this place was found in the dispute between the Central and State Governments. The Centre's claim to the land added to the problems of the state government. Today again Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray has made a big statement mentioning car shed.

Where will the metro car shed be?

The location of the Metro's car shed has been under dispute. Aditya Thackeray has said that he will announce the new location of Metro car shed soon. Therefore, the question has arisen as to where the car shed will be located.