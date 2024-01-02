Aditya Thackeray Played a Big Role in Breaking Mahayuti Up: Deepak Kesarkar 

Kolhapur: During a visit to Kolhapur for preparations of the "Shivsankalp Abhiyan," a Sena outreach campaign, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar leveled charges against Aditya Thackeray, son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, of playing a key role in the recent collapse of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

Stating an unwritten practice of past years, Kesarkar claimed that MP's re-election bids are typically honored by their respective parties in the constituencies they represent. Applying this principle, he asserted that the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) should retain the Kolhapur and Hatkanangle Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections. He clarified that the final decision rests with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kesarkar also announced the upcoming "Shivsankalp Abhiyan" in Kolhapur, featuring the participation of Sena representatives from across the state. Separate public meetings for party workers and citizens are planned, though the dates remain unconfirmed due to a recent shift in the Lok Sabha session schedule.

