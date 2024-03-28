After 14 Years of Vanvaas, I Have Come Back in Ram Rajya: Govinda on His Return to Politics

Bollywood veteran Govinda has officially joined the Shiv Sena, making the announcement in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Reflecting on his return to active politics, Govinda expressed, "After 14 years of Vanvaas, I have come back in Ram Rajya".

Govinda expressed uncertainty regarding his participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, stating, "I don't know whether I will contest the Lok Sabha election."

#WATCH | Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/vYu2qYDrlO — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Govinda, who previously secured a Congress ticket in 2004 from the North Mumbai constituency, triumphed over BJP's Ram Naik, a five-time MP then. Now, discussions suggest Govinda could replace Gajanan Kirtikar as the Shiv Sena's candidate for the constituency, which boasts a significant northern population.

Also Read: Govinda Meets CM Eknath Shinde, Likely To Contest Lok Sabha Polls

Thackeray has nominated Amol Kirtikar as the candidate for the Mumbai North West constituency. Sanjay Nirupam, representing the Congress, had also expressed interest in contesting from this constituency. However, Nirupam's discontent became evident following Thackeray's announcement of Kirtikar's candidature. With Govinda's imminent entry into the Shiv Sena, there are indications that the Mahayuti alliance might consider fielding Govinda from the same constituency.