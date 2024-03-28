Govinda Meets CM Eknath Shinde, Likely To Contest Lok Sabha Polls

Actor Govinda has re-entered the political arena and is likely to make a comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The actor even met the Maharashtra Chief Minister in Mumbai earlier in the day.

Govinda is set to officially join the Shiv Sena ranks at the Chief Minister's Varsha residence, where he is expected to symbolically wield the party's bow and arrow. There are indications that Govinda may be nominated as the Shiv Sena candidate for the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency.

Thackeray has nominated Amol Kirtikar as the candidate for the Mumbai North West constituency. Sanjay Nirupam, representing the Congress, had also expressed interest in contesting from this constituency. However, Nirupam's discontent became evident following Thackeray's announcement of Kirtikar's candidature. With Govinda's imminent entry into the Shiv Sena, there are indications that the Mahayuti alliance might consider fielding Govinda from the same constituency. Notably, Govinda has previously held office as a Member of Parliament.

Speculation mounts over veteran Bollywood actor Govinda's potential political comeback, with reports indicating a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Govinda, who previously secured a Congress ticket in 2004 from the North Mumbai constituency, triumphed over BJP's Ram Naik, a five-time MP then. Now, discussions suggest Govinda could replace Gajanan Kirtikar as the Shiv Sena's candidate for the constituency, which boasts a significant northern population. With his film-star appeal, Govinda's candidacy is seen as advantageous. Furthermore, there's buzz within the Grand Alliance about supporting Govinda, anticipating strong voter backing if he enters the fray.