After NIA shares details, Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace suspect

Mumbai Police has launched a search for a man after they were alerted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said.

The e-mail sent by the NIA was about an individual, and our probe is on, a senior police official said without elaborating. Though this is an old e-mail, Mumbai police are on alert, and a search operation to trace the suspect is on, he said.

He added the suspect hails from Madhya Pradesh, and the NIA has provided basic details about him to Mumbai Police. NIA has alerted Mumbai police regarding the movement of a suspicious person in the capital city of Maharashtra here, Mumbai police sources said.

The NIA apprised the Mumbai Police through an email and stated that a person identified as one Sarfaraz Memon has reached the city and asked the police to be alert. The NIA email referred to Memon as dangerous to India.