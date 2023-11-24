After the Macau photo, Sanjay Raut shares a video, says…

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has indirectly criticized BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule once again. Raut shared a video from Macau with a duration of 6 seconds, stating that more is yet to come. Previously, Sanjay Raut had accused BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule of engaging in casino activities abroad and had shared an alleged photo as evidence. Raut has now provided a sneak peek of the video, stirring up the controversy before the allegations can settle.

What's in the new video?

Today, Sanjay Raut shared a new video from Macau, featuring a location resembling a casino. In the six-second video, a man is seen walking with a camera, and numerous people are seated around tables and chairs. The content of the video is unclear. Due to this ambiguity, Sanjay Raut has captioned the video as 'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai.'

Shared a photo earlier

Sanjay Raut's initial allegation, shared on his official social media account, accused Bawankule of gambling in Macau and losing a staggering Rs 3.50 crore in a single night. Raut linked this controversy to the context of Maharashtra grappling with the Maratha reservation issue, criticising Bawankule's priorities amidst the state's pressing challenges.

Sanjay Raut tweeted in Marathi, "Maharashtra is on fire... And this gentleman is gambling in a casino in Macau. Try zooming the photo...are they the same?.

After that tweet, Raut clarified that his initial tweet did not directly accuse Bawankule and accused the BJP of inadvertently confirming their leader's identity.

Did I name or made allegations against anyone in my tweet ? NO !



All I said in my simple Tweet was that 'some Nero is busy gambling in Macau (China) as Maharashtra burns...'



But the BJP threw a hit wicket and went on to announunce that the person in picture is 'their' State… pic.twitter.com/Ni6oaqt2Tf — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 21, 2023

"Did I name or made allegations against anyone in my tweet ? NO ! All I said in my simple Tweet was that 'some Nero is busy gambling in Macau (China) as Maharashtra burns...' But the BJP threw a hit wicket and went on to announunce that the person in picture is 'their' State President (!) Well, well, well... this is what they call in Hindi - 'Aa Bail, mujhe maar" !!", he wrote on X.

Bawankule Reacts To Raut's Allegations

In response to the allegations, The BJP leader clarified that he was on a family holiday and later posted pictures of him and his family saying that they were taken at the hotel where they had put up.

Bawankule also shared the pictures of his family with him on the trip. The BJP leader wrote, "This is the complex of the hotel where I stayed with my family in Macau. The hotel has a restaurant and casino on the ground floor. That photo was taken by someone when I was sitting in the restaurant with my family after dinner."

यह उस होटल का परिसर है जहां मैं मकाऊ में अपने परिवार के साथ रुका था। होटल में रेस्तराँ और कैसीनो ग्राऊंड फ्लोर पर है! वह फोटो किसी ने तब ली थी जब मैं रात के खाने के बाद अपने परिवार के साथ रेस्तराँ में बैठा था। pic.twitter.com/v3mMRl1t2D — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) November 20, 2023

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also censured Raut’s post on X saying it displayed a “perverse mentality”.

However, reacting to the BJP’s remarks against him, Raut said he has 27 pictures and five videos to support his claim and it would be in the interest of BJP workers if they watched their words.