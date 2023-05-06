Age, sterilization, and diseases: Mumbai's stray dog census set to begin in June

To conduct a census of stray dogs in Mumbai, the BMC has enlisted the services of the Humane Society International (HSI), an organization dedicated to fostering a strong bond between humans and animals on a global scale.

As per officials, the aforementioned organization is expected to commence its operations in June across all 24 administrative wards. Typically, the civic body conducts this survey every five years, but it has not been carried out for the past nine years. The estimated cost for the BMC to conduct this census is around Rs 10-12 lakh.

The upcoming census will encompass gathering information regarding the age, sterilization status, and diseases of the stray dogs. The previous census was conducted during 2013-14, revealing Mumbai's street dog population to be 95,127 at that time. However, officials now speculate that the number has tripled since then. The process was interrupted in 2019 due to the Covid pandemic, which further contributed to the population increase.

Meanwhile, the BMC asserted that they have a unique strategy, distinct from other corporations, to effectively address and control the stray dog issue in the city.