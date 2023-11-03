Agri Sena activist in Vasai stage black flag protest against Gadkari over delay in water supply

On Friday in Maharashtra's Palghar district, activists from the Agri Sena displayed black flags to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Their protest was aimed at expressing dissatisfaction with the delay in the inauguration of a water supply scheme.

The activists waved black flags at Gadkari, who arrived in Vasai town for an event in the morning, even as the police tried to restrain them. They were protesting the delay in the inauguration of a water supply scheme, which will provide 185 MLD water to the Vasai-Virar region from Surya dam.

Upon reaching out for information, an official from the civic control room reported that they have not yet received details regarding the number of individuals detained during the protest. Meanwhile, a video capturing activists shouting and waving black flags at the union minister's motorcade has emerged on social media.

Speaking to reporters, the Agri Sena’s Palghar unit president Kailas Patil claimed that the MBVV police had him back with some of the activists at his office to stop him from participating in the protest.

