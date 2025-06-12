Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Pandharpur Couple Among Victims, Badlapur Youth Missing; Maharashtra Families Mourn Loss

The devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that occurred shortly after take-off for London has claimed multiple lives and sent shockwaves across the country. Among the 242 passengers on board, several were from Maharashtra, including a couple from Pandharpur who tragically lost their lives, and a young man from Badlapur who remains missing. Mahadev Tukaram Pawar (67) and his wife Asha Mahadev Pawar (55), originally from Hatid village in Sangola taluka of Solapur district, were killed in the crash. The couple had been residing in Ahmedabad in recent years to stay close to one of their sons, while their second son runs a bakery business in London. They were traveling to meet their son in the UK when the ill-fated aircraft crashed just minutes after departure.

Relatives confirmed that both husband and wife were aboard the doomed flight. Only fifteen days prior to the accident, the couple had visited their ancestral home in Hatid to meet family members. Their untimely demise has plunged the entire village into mourning, with residents shocked and grieving the loss of two well-known members of their community.

Meanwhile, concern is mounting for Deepak Pathak, a young cabin crew member from Badlapur in Thane district, who was on duty aboard the same Air India flight. Employed with the airline for the past 11 years, Deepak had spoken to his mother just hours before the crash. Since the incident, his family has been unable to establish any contact with him.

The Pathak family, who reside in Rawal Complex in the Katrap area of Badlapur, has been surrounded by anxious neighbors and relatives ever since the news broke. Speaking to the media, Deepak’s sister expressed hope amid uncertainty: “We believe in God and are holding on to hope until we receive official confirmation. We are staying positive.”

The Ahmedabad crash has brought deep grief to several families in Maharashtra, highlighting the far-reaching impact of the aviation disaster. Authorities continue rescue and identification efforts as the nation watches in mourning.