Ahmednagar: Blackbuck killed in car collision on Shrirampur Shirdi road

On Tuesday night, near Ekrukhe village along the Shrirampur Shirdi road, a distressing incident occurred. A blackbuck, struck by an unidentified car, tragically lost its life at the scene. Promptly informed by the local villagers, forest department officials arrived to assess the situation while a crowd had gathered to witness the unfortunate event.

According to the forest department, the road is flanked by open forests where sizeable deer herds are often observed. During quiet nights, these herds frequently cross the road, leading to such incidents.