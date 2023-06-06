Ahmednagar: Case registered against individuals for displaying Aurangzeb poster during procession

After an Aurangzeb poster was observed during a procession in Fakirwada in Ahmednagar city, the authorities have taken this matter seriously and registered a case against four individuals under different sections. The action was prompted by a viral social media video showing an individual dancing with an Aurangzeb poster during a procession following the renaming of Ahmednagar City.

During the procession, slogans were chanted that could potentially escalate tension between the two communities. In the meantime, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis firmly stated that there would be no apology for those individuals who exhibited Aurangzeb posters during the incident. Subsequent measures have been implemented in response, As per the report by Saam TV.

Following the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made the decision to change the name of Ahmednagar City to Ahilya Nagar. However, a video depicting the display of Aurangzeb's posters during the event has emerged on social media. This development is expected to ignite a fresh controversy.

What did Devendra Fadnavis say?

Anyone taking Aurangzeb's name will not be forgiven Aurangya's photos and name will not be tolerated, especially in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis further commented that appropriate measures will be taken against those responsible for this incident.

Anyone taking Aurangzeb's name will not be forgiven❗

Aurangya's photos and name will not be tolerated, especially in Maharashtra !

औरंगजेबाचे फोटो जर कोणी झळकवत असेल तर ते इथे मान्य केले जाणार नाही. भारतात आणि विशेषत: महाराष्ट्रात आमचे आराध्य दैवत छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज आणि… pic.twitter.com/ddu2l9CUEe — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 5, 2023

Similarly, anyone displaying Aurangzeb's posters in Maharashtra will not be acceptable. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is revered as the deity of Maharashtra. Therefore, if anyone commits such an act, action will be taken against them, as stated by Devendra Fadnavis.

Upon receiving approval from the state government, the Shinde Fadnavis administration has forwarded the proposal for renaming Ahmednagar to the central government. Once the central government grants its approval, the renaming process of Ahmednagar will be finalized.