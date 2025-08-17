Ahmednagar: Gram Sevak Ends Life Alleging Harassment by Panchayat Officials

Bajirao Bachkar, a Gram Sevak from Anjanapur in Kopargaon taluka, consumed poison at his home in Karjgaon, Newasa taluka, on August 8. In a suicide note, he alleged that Group Development Officer Sandeep Dalvi and Extension Officer Baban Waghmode of the Kopargaon Panchayat Samiti were responsible for continuous mental and financial harassment, reported Maharashtra Times. Bachkar held the two officers accountable for his death and appealed for strict action against them, while also requesting that his son and daughter be looked after following his demise.

According to Maharashtra Times, Bachkar’s wife, Pramila, filed a complaint at the Sonai Police Station, naming the two officers in connection with abetment to suicide. The revelation created a stir across the region, raising questions about administrative pressures faced by local employees. On August 11, the grieving family submitted a memorandum to Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde demanding stringent action. Following investigation, Sonai Police registered a case against both officers on August 16, after confirming all the details.

The tragic incident unfolded in the early hours of August 8. Around 2 a.m., Bajirao was found lying unconscious at home. His wife, alerted by noise, rushed to another room where she found him collapsed. With the help of neighbors, the family drove him to a hospital in Ahmednagar. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin. The incident, has once again drawn attention to the stress endured by rural government workers, reported Maharashtra Times.

Two days later, on August 10, Pramila discovered a handwritten suicide note while sorting through some papers at home. In the note, Bajirao clearly stated that Dalvi and Waghmode had subjected him to relentless harassment. He wrote that the ordeal had become unbearable and declared them directly responsible for his death, reported Maharashtra Times. The note also demanded strict action against the officers to prevent similar tragedies from recurring among Panchayat employees.

Further investigation revealed that Bajirao had attempted to contact the accused officers shortly before his death, though they did not respond to his calls. Relatives also claim he spoke with a fellow Gram Sevak, admitting he was being harassed and warning he might take the extreme step. They allege that a recording of this call exists as crucial evidence, the report added.

Speaking to the media, Bajirao’s wife Pramila expressed her anguish, saying, “My husband was unfairly harassed and forced into suicide. Strict action must be taken against these two officers.” This demand, has intensified public outrage. Villagers and social groups have rallied behind the family, urging justice, reported Maharashtra Times. The incident, underscores the urgent need for reforms within Panchayat administration to protect employees from systemic harassment and exploitation.