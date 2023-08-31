AI-powered cameras to monitor Pune railway station's security

Pune's bustling railway station is set to embrace cutting-edge technology as authorities gear up to introduce state-of-the-art 'Internet Protocol Cameras' fortified by Artificial Intelligence (AI). These AI-enhanced cameras will vigilantly monitor and promptly alert railway officials about any suspicious activities, significantly enhancing security measures. The advanced system will also facilitate real-time data sharing with the railway administration.

A comprehensive 30-day pilot project is on the horizon for Pune railway station, aimed at integrating modern technology into operational tasks. The initiative is part of the Railway Ministry's broader strategy to deploy advanced technology across various railway departments. Among the proposed projects submitted by the Pune division, the installation of 'Internet Protocol Cameras' stands out. Jio Things Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, has been entrusted with the task under the final approval of Indu Dubey, the divisional railway manager, according to reports.

The plan entails the installation of four cameras at key points, including entry and exit gates and the reservation centre. Complementing this setup is the Geo Breeze device equipped with CCTVs, aiding passenger count and congestion management. These cameras will play a pivotal role in monitoring suspicious activities, tackling ticket scalping, deterring unauthorized practices, and overall enhancing rule enforcement at the railway station