AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel Takes Out ‘Chalo Mumbai Tiranga Rally’ From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Against Anti-Muslim Remarks

In response to provocative statements made by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, AIMIM Maharashtra chief Imtiaz Jaleel took out a 'Chalo Mumbai Tiranga Rally' from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday, September 23. The rally aims to protest against the rising communal tensions and perceived anti-Muslim rhetoric in the state.

Speaking at the rally, Jaleel said there is urgent need to address the growing divisions based on caste and religion. "The walls of caste and religion are being erected in Maharashtra. Attempts are being made to flare up riots. Muslims are being threatened from the stage; are these not criminal acts? Should action not be taken?" He expressed concern over the lack of police action despite numerous FIRs filed against Rane for his inflammatory speeches.

Jaleel further stated, "We are going to remind the CM that this country will function as per the Constitution, as per law. We want a law that prohibits statements based on caste or religion, or derogatory remarks about religious figures. If such statements are made, there should be strict laws against them."

The rally comes in the wake of Rane's controversial remarks during a public event, where he allegedly threatened violence against Muslims and defended Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj's derogatory comments about Islam. These statements have sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability from various political leaders and community groups.