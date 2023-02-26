AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi asks Muslim youth to become strong force in country to fight for their rights

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has asked the Muslim youth to become a strong force in the country to fight for their rights and targeted leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, claiming they did not support the community members in their time of need.

Owaisi was addressing a rally in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday during his party's national convention. If Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis can become leaders, why can't you? he asked the Muslim community youth.

The AIMIM was formed 65 years back and just a handful of people used to attend its meetings, but the number has now gone up to thousands, he said. We also have the presence in Parliament, state Assemblies and local bodies and this growth should continue unabated and the youth should try to get into the administration as well through election, he said.

He asked the youth to come forward, make the AIMIM strong and fight for the rights of Muslims and Dalits. Owaisi targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackerary and sought to know why he kept silent when our community members faced harassment.