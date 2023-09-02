"AIMIM stands with Maratha community": MP Imtiaz Jaleel

Amid the ongoing unrest over the Maratha reservation issue, the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition government has faced criticism from the opposition. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel also criticized the ruling government and its leaders for their changing stance on the Maratha reservation issue.

“The Maratha community has been fighting for reservation for many years. The ruling government and its leaders were demanding Maratha reservation when they were in opposition, but look what they are providing to the community after coming to power! Everyone has the right to protest and demand their rights, but lathi charges against them are condemnable and highly condemnable. AIMIM is supporting the struggle of Maratha community,” Imtiaz Jaleel MP wrote in Marathi on X earlier known as Twitter.

मराठा समाज गेल्या अनेक वर्षांपासून आरक्षणासाठी लढा देत आहे. सत्ताधारी सरकार आणि त्यांचे नेते विरोधात असताना मराठा आरक्षणाची मागणी करत होते पण सत्तेत आल्यानंतर समाजाला काय देत आहेत ते पहा! प्रत्येकाला आपल्या हक्कासाठी आंदोलन करण्याचा आणि मागण्याचा अधिकार आहे पण त्यांच्यावर… pic.twitter.com/cAuUQVCGiq — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) September 2, 2023

Meanwhile, prominent politicians have reached in the Marathwada town to address the concerns of protestors. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale of Satara, and Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati of Kolhapur were among the leaders who engaged with demonstrators on Saturday. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Council opposition leader Ambadas Danve are anticipated to arrive in Jalna around 7:30 p.m.