Air Arystan Flight Cancellation Leaves 170 Passengers Stranded in Mumbai for 48 Hours

Amid unexpected disruptions, 170 passengers aboard Air Arystan flight KC-7858 faced inconvenience and uncertainty after the flight's sudden cancellation, leaving them stranded in Mumbai since Thursday. The diverse group of travellers, including tourists and medical students, found themselves grappling with unexpected challenges due to the unforeseen setback.

The cancellation, attributed to a technical malfunction, caught passengers off guard, leaving them disoriented and inconvenienced. Dr. Tasneem Sakerwala shared her harrowing experience, detailing the discomfort of enduring unfavorable conditions, including sweltering heat and limited access to basic amenities like drinking water.

Compounding the situation, passengers were required to repeat immigration procedures to nullify their initial departure from India. However, Air Arystan swiftly intervened to address the immediate accommodation needs of the stranded passengers by arranging hotel stays for them in Andheri.

An Air Arystan spokesperson disclosed that the Airbus A320 aircraft remained grounded pending the arrival of essential replacement parts. In the interim, a backup aircraft has been dispatched to transport passengers to their destination. The airline has committed to providing sustenance to all affected passengers during this challenging period