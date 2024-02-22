Ajay Maharaj Baraskar Sacked from Bacchu Kadu's Prahar Janashakti Party Day after Jarange Patil Allegations

Ajay Maharaj Baraskar, a one-time associate of Manoj Jarange-Patil and his colleague in the Maratha reservation struggle, made many serious allegations against Jarange. "Jarange has no knowledge of the law. He changes his stand ever so often and always lies," Baraskar said at a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Following the allegations, Baraskar has been expelled from the Prahar Janshakti Party. Baraskar was an office-bearer of Bachchu Kadu's Prahar Sanghatana. The party's statement reads, "All office bearers and workers are advised that it is the order of Prahar Janshakti Party founder Bachchu Kadu that no one in the party should raise any position regarding Maratha reservation or other reservation or leaders under the leadership of Manoj Jarange Patil. If this is done, the person's comments will have nothing to do with the Janshakti Party.

The party's official position will be presented by the party's founding president Bachchu Kadu himself. No one else should make their case without the approval of the president. Today. Neither the Prahar Janshakti Party nor the Prahar Warkari Sanghatana supports or has any connection with the stand taken by Ajay Maharaj Baraskar on 21/02/2024 about Manoj Jarange Patil. However, Ajay Maharaj Baraskar is being sacked from Prahar Janshakti Party and Prahar Warkari Sanghatana. He will have nothing to do with the party from today," the statement said.

Govt's trap to defame me: Jarange

"The government is trying to defame me under the guise of Abhay Maharaj. If they didn't have the courage, if I didn't know the law, why did the representatives of the government come? Don't ask me questions about Baraskar, how did your head office immediately take it live?" Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange-Patil responded to Baraskar's allegations by saying "This means that the government has set a big trap behind this. That baraskar had joined the meeting with Bachchubhau with a notebook. I spoke to him during the hunger strike. But it's a trap. I also have all the recordings. So far, I have been understanding, one of CM Shinde's spokespersons, his leader are all involved in this ruse. The government should stop the trap, otherwise it will be difficult for them".