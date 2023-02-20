Delhi man found dead, second wife's role under scanner

New Delhi, Feb 20 A 35-year-old man was found dead inside his house in north east Delhi's Karawal Nagar, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday.

Police said that they have found ligature marks over the neck and an injury on the head of the deceased identified as Munna, a resident of West Kamal Vihar in Karawal Nagar.

Munna was reportedly married to two women and the role of the second wife is under the scanner, said the official.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Joy Tirkey, a police control room (PCR) call was received on Sunday from the wife of the deceased stating that her husband is not waking up and seems to have died.

"Immediately, a police team reached the spot and found Munna lying on a cot in a pool of blood. On inspection, ligature marks over the neck and injury marks on the head of the victim were found. Accordingly, mobile FSL and mobile crime teams were called for inspection of the spot," said the DCP.

The victim was shifted to GTB hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctor. The body was preserved in the mortuary.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was also registered at Karawal Nagar police station.

"During investigation, it surfaced that the deceased was having two marriages and there was a major age gap between him and his present wife and they frequently used to fight on the same issue," said the DCP, adding that further investigation is under process.

