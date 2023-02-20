Mr. Digant Sharma, CMD of Francture Brands has done Sole-tie-up with renowned Russian Refinery for Crude oil, LPG, LNG, Diesel and more  

CMD of Francture Brands, Mr. Digant Sharma

New Delhi (India), February 20: Francture Brands Pvt Ltd has recently done a sole tie-up for India with its international business partners with more than 30 years of experience in oil trading. Francture Brands Pvt Ltd and its subsidiaries like Adaro Coal Energy Pvt Ltd and others will offer a wide range of oil and petrochemicals products from Russian producers such as Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF) refinery part of Surgutneftegaz (SNG), Gazpromneft (GPN), Tatneft and Novatek. In addition to crude oil, Francture brands can offer a wide range of refined petroleum products such as motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and bitumen.

Presently Russia is one of the biggest oil suppliers to India and has replaced Iraq and Saudi Arabia to emerge as India’s largest source of oil imports. India is the world’s third-largest consumer of crude and depends on imports to meet over 85 per cent of its needs, which matches the Russian oil Industry. As per the data in January, Iraq was India’s second-biggest source of crude, with an average supply volume of 0.92 million barrels per day, followed by Saudi Arabia with 0.77 million barrels per day.

According to Vortexa data, Indian private-sector oil refiners accounted for 47.3 per cent of Russian oil volumes imported into India in January alone. While public sector refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum export fuels. Still, most of their production is consumed in India as the demand in India is huge. The two private-sector refiners export a sizable part of their products worldwide. Owing to this beneficial business opportunity in India and Russia’s oil and gas business, Francture Brands Pvt Ltd has collaborated.

The product list from several refiners which will be promoted by Francture Brands Private Limited across India: –

D2 Diesel MT M100 Mazut MT Crude oil En590 diesel MT LPG MT LNG MT Jet fuel A1 BBL Jet Fuel 54 BBL REBCO BBL ESPO BBL LCO MT UREA 46% MT DAP MT RON 92 MT SN 150-SN500 MT Fuel oil CST 180-280-380 MT PETCOKE MT Bitumen 60/70-80/100 MT Industrial Methanol Caprolactam Ammonium sulphate NP K 15x15x15 NK K 6x20x30+S N-K NKFU (NITROFOS) Toluene Benzene Ortoxylene, paraxylene Paraffin

Francture Brands Private Limited, owned by Mr. Digant Sharma as the Chairman and Managing Director, is into an investment, brand expansion, franchise, software export, and more. Francture Brands Private Limited will expand the business with its partners by offering a supply of various oil-and petrochemical products and fertilizers from Russia.

For Business across India, you can contact us: –

Francture Brands Private Limited

Name – Digant Sharma

Mobile – +91-9920808363 , +91-9769999960

Email – ceo@francture.com , im@digantsharma.com

Web – www.francture.com , www.coalmines.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor