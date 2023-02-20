Punjab Police conducts 'Operation SEAL' to control smuggling, drug trafficking

The Punjab Police is conducting a special operation called 'Operation SEAL' to control smuggling, drug trafficking and anti-social elements across the state.

"Our continuous practice to eradicate the anti-social elements from the society is underway. To accelerate and support this practice, Punjab police is conducting 'Operation SEAL' to control illegal smuggling, drug trafficking and gangsters across the state," said Arpit Shukla ADGP, Law and Order.

Speaking further about the operation, Shukla said a total of 10 districts connected to interstate boundaries with 131 points will be involved and sealed in the Operation. All the vehicles passing through the borders will be examined.

"Inspector-level police will be involved in this operation and a total of 1600 police will participate," Shukla added.

