Aji Pawar-Led NCP Leader Sameer Bhujbal Resigns as Mumbai President Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Election

Sameer Bhujbal has announced his candidacy for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, vowing to free the Nandgaon Constituency from fear. Bhujbal, who recently resigned as the Mumbai President of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), stated that he will contest as an independent candidate.

Bhujbal expressed concerns over the deteriorating situation in the Nandgaon constituency, which he attributes to the actions of the current MLA. He highlighted that a climate of fear has gripped the region, and after the seat was allocated to the Shiv Sena Shinde faction, many activists demanded a change in approach. Bhujbal said, "I have decided to contest the election as an independent candidate."

Maharashtra | Sameer Bhujbal resigns from the post of president of Mumbai division of the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. He will contest as an independent from Nandgaon-Manmad assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/6P96vinZeX — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

Reflecting on his tenure, Bhujbal said, "Around a year ago, you all placed your trust in me by appointing me as the President of the Mumbai NCP. Despite challenging conditions, we strengthened the organization from the district level upwards. However, the situation in Nandgaon, where the Bhujbal family has deep roots, has deteriorated severely. Over the past five years, the environment has become polluted with fear, and citizens are living in a state of anxiety."

He added that several activists, officials, and citizens from Nandgaon had approached him to present their concerns, which prompted his decision to contest in the upcoming assembly elections. "I am running to address the growing demand from Nandgaon citizens and to change the atmosphere of fear in the constituency. I am, however, resigning from my post as the Mumbai President of the NCP. I humbly request that my resignation be accepted, and I thank you for your support so far," Bhujbal concluded.