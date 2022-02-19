Ajit Pawar & Aaditya Thackeray visit Shivneri Fort to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti

On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Saturday paid tributes to the Maratha warrior king at Shivneri fort in Junnar tehsil of Pune district.

Pawar was accompanied by ministers Aaditya Thackeray & Dilip Walse Patil, and other leaders in the celebrations on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Visuals from Shivneri Fort, Junnar in Pune district. Uddhav Thackeray was not present in the celebration.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune. CM Ajit Pawar and other ministers visited the fort in the morning and paid tributes to Shivaji Maharaj. They deputy chief minister also attended several programmes, including the 'cradle ceremony', at the fort.