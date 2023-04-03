Ajit Pawar accuses government of creating communal rift and breaching laws

A public gathering was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by the Mahavikas Morcha. As all three parties jointly organized the event, it gained significant attention. During the gathering, Ajit Pawar, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, strongly criticized the government.

Ajit Pawar said, "We are proud of Swatantraveer Savarkar. If you also have pride, then dare to give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar. The government is diverting the attention of people from the issues of inflation and unemployment by creating a communal rift. The incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was planted so that the public meeting of the MVA should not be held," Pawar alleged and asked what kind of politics and democracy this is.

"In the history of 75 years of Independence, such a situation was not seen. The laws and the Constitution are being breached. The MVA government was hampered. If such a situation continues, there will be instability in every state, which is dangerous for the country. The central agencies are being misused. Development will hamper and there will be no trust among people," he warned.

"Today, Gaurav Yatra was organised in the city. Why didn't such a yatra was organised when the Governor dishonoured great men like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule? When the meeting of the MVA was scheduled in the city, two union ministers and three state ministers organised Gaurav Yatra on the same day," Pawar said.