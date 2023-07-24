Ajit Pawar announces establishment of NDRF base camp in Raigad district

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that Raigad district will soon have a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Base Camp during discussions at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday. The announcement came amidst the deliberations on the state's critical situation caused by heavy rainfall. Ajit Pawar provided assurance that the government is actively monitoring the situation and swiftly sending relief aid to the affected regions, despite the state facing a crisis due to heavy downpours.

"Flooding and heavy rainfall have affected many areas in the state. The government is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the administration to remain vigilant. Relief efforts are being swiftly executed wherever needed, with affected individuals being relocated to safe locations. Adequate arrangements for accommodation and food are being made for them. Urgent distribution of free grains and Rs. 5000 assistance is underway for the disaster victims. There is no discrimination in these relief operations," Ajit Pawar tweeted in Marathi.

"The government will stand firmly behind every citizen during calamities. Considering the frequent occurrence of natural disasters in Ratnagiri, Raigad district, and the Sahyadri hilly areas, the state government will ensure that the proposed 'NDRF' base camp in Raigad district will indeed be located there. Necessary follow-up will be conducted accordingly,” he further added.