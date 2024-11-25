Ajit Pawar Backs BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis for Maharashtra CM Post, Say Sources

Sources told India Today TV on Monday, November 25, that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has shown support for BJP leader and his fellow Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

According to the report, the National Congress Party chief held a meeting with newly elected MLAs from his faction at his residence on Sunday, November 24, to discuss the Chief Minister post. It is said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde staked his own claim to the post of Maharashtra CM on Saturday.

CM Eknath Shinde credited his women-oriented scheme, "Ladki Bahin Yojana," in which eligible women were given Rs 1500 per month, as a key factor behind the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the Assembly polls.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies--Shiv Sena and NCP--with its momentum.

The BJP won 132 seats, the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a massive jolt, with Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP), led by Sharad Pawar, managing just 10 seats.