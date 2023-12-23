Ajit Pawar bats for PM Modi over Mallikarjun Kharge, vows to stick with ruling alliance

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized a significant distinction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Speaking to reporters, he expressed his belief that the people would rally behind Modi once again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Asserting his commitment to the alliance with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party leader stated that he would not betray this coalition. In response to a query, he urged everyone to unite in supporting Modi's leadership, as some parties within the INDIA grouping have proposed Kharge as the candidate for prime minister in the Opposition alliance.

Pawar, who split the NCP in July this year to join the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance), said he would not betray his new partners, but nor would he contest on the BJP’s symbol. I will not change the political stand I have taken. I am ready to give this assurance on a stamp paper, he said. Pawar was speaking to reporters after a day-long meeting of office-bearers of his faction.

The code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections was expected to come into force in March 2024 and party workers should start preparations, he said. Speaking to reporters after the daylong meeting, Sunil Tatkare, Lok Sabha MP and state unit chief of the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, said all parties in the ruling alliance will hold joint rallies in Maharashtra.

The ‘Mahayuti’ comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP.