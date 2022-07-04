Ajit Pawar becomes Leader of Opposition in the State

Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will now be the Leader of the Opposition after the Shiv Sena rebels and the BJP government came to power in the state. A letter in this regard has been handed over to the Speaker of the Assembly on behalf of NCP today. Ajit Pawar's name is yet to be formally announced.

The NCP is currently the largest opposition party in the state after BJP-Eknath Shinde came into power. Therefore, there was a discussion about which NCP leader would be the opposition. NCP state president Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar were in the lead. Finally, the party sealed the name of Ajit Pawar. An official letter in this regard has been handed over to the Speaker of the Assembly after the vote of confidence. An official announcement will be made soon.

While in government, Ajit Pawar had a strong grip on the administration. Apart from that, Ajit Pawar is known for his oratory style.