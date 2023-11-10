Ajit Pawar celebrates Diwali with uncle Sharad Pawar

In a significant political development, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar today in Pune for a family function on the occasion of Diwali. All the family members have gathered at the residence of Sharad Pawar's brother Prataprao Pawar in Baner.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar said he was unwell and undergoing treatment for dengue. Citing his treatment, Pawar said on this Diwali, he would not be able to meet his supporters. For the past few days, I have been ill with dengue and am taking treatment and forced rest as advised by the doctor. Although weakness and fatigue are felt due to the disease, the health is gradually improving. It may take a few more days to fully heal, Pawar said in a post on X.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.