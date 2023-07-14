Ajit Pawar gets Finance portfolio in Maharashtra cabinet expansion

The expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet has been a topic of discussion ever since Ajit Pawar and nine other NCP leaders joined the Shinde-Fadnavis administration. Maharashtra's newly inducted Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Planning department

Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP got the Food and Civil Supplies Ministry, a post that he held in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as well. Dhananjay Munde got the Agriculture ministry. Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, will continue to oversee the Home portfolio, while Eknath Shinde, the chief minister, will oversee the Urban Development Department.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls

Check the fortfolios allotted to NCP Leaders below: