Ajit Pawar: Maha Cabinet to discuss petrol-diesel prices today

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel VAT, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has signaled to reduce VAT on petrol in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar has said that VAT on fuel can be discussed in the cabinet meeting. The cabinet meeting of the state cabinet is being held today. In this meeting, we will take a decision after in-depth discussion on fuel VAT, said Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, if the Thackeray government decides to reduce VAT on fuel, it will be a great relief to the inflation-hit people of Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a meeting with various chief ministers of the country on Wednesday, had appealed for relief to the people by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel. According to sources, after Modi's appeal, the Maharashtra Finance Department is now considering a decision. When asked about this, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hinted at reducing VAT on petrol.

We can discuss petrol-diesel prices in cabinet today. CM will tell us what happened in meeting with the PM yesterday. Everyone in the country has to accept that import oil is taxed first by Centre & then states, so the Center should also reduce tax, said Ajit Pawar.

In today's cabinet meeting, we will discuss and take a decision on what can be done to reduce VAT on petrol, said Ajit Pawar. The Maharashtra government has already decided to provide relief on gas tariff. The tax on petrol imported from abroad is slightly higher than that of the Central Government. Therefore, this can be discussed in today's cabinet meeting, said Ajit Pawar, signaling to reduce VAT.

