Ajit Pawar misses out the major politics stir, check out what's happening

Following the Rajya Sabha elections, BJP defeated the Mahavikas Aghadi in the Legislative Council elections. Five out of five BJP candidates were elected to the Legislative Council. After that, there is a possibility of a big political earthquake in Maharashtra today.

There is a tone of displeasure in Mahavikas Aghadi. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's sudden departure to Gujarat has sparked a heated debate in political circles. Along with Eknath Shinde, it is estimated that there are about 28-30 Shiv Sena MLAs in the hotel in Surat, Gujarat. The same thing happened with NCP's Ajit Pawar in 2019. Therefore, in the current political turmoil, there is a discussion about where exactly Ajit Pawar is.

During the process of formation of Mahavikas Aghadi in 2019, Ajit Pawar along with some NCP MLAs revolted and went with BJP. The BJP had come to power by swearing in with the Ajit Pawar faction. But in a day and a half, that government had fallen. Now Eknath Shinde has revolted in a somewhat similar manner. In all this confusion, the question is being asked where is the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. However, in the political turmoil, Ajit Pawar seems to be fulfilling his duty towards the state. It has been informed from the Twitter account of NCP that Ajit Pawar is conducting various meetings in the office of the Ministry. A photo of the meeting was also tweeted saying that a regular review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his office in the Ministry today.