Ajit Pawar “Not Reachable” for 24 Hours; Deputy CM’s Absence Sparks Speculation Amid Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

Since the recent cabinet expansion under Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, discontent has emerged among leaders of the ruling alliance. Several senior leaders were denied ministerial positions, leading to visible frustration. Among them, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's disappointment has been widely discussed. Adding to the speculation, reports suggest Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is also upset, with some media outlets claiming he has been “not reachable” for the past 24 hours.

During the first cabinet expansion, many established leaders were sidelined in favor of new faces, causing unrest within the three alliance parties. Ajit Pawar’s recent absence from public events and the state legislature’s first session on Monday has intensified rumors about his dissatisfaction. The Maharashtra Assembly election results announced on November 23, 2024, saw the alliance winning over 230 seats. The government took office after 13 days, followed by the cabinet expansion eight days later. However, the delay in announcing portfolio allocations has only deepened the unease.

Sources reveal Ajit Pawar recently visited senior BJP leaders in Delhi, bypassing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Reports suggest Pawar is lobbying for crucial portfolios like Finance and Women & Child Welfare. Meanwhile, the suspense over the final cabinet portfolio distribution continues. Governor P C Radhakrishnan administered the oath to 39 new ministers in Fadanvis' cabinet on Sunday. The ceremony took place just a day before the start of the winter session of the state legislature on December 16.The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, has seen five leaders dropped, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Sanjay Bansode, Dilip Walse Patil and Anil Patil. Three leaders have each been dropped from the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.The BJP has dropped Ravindra Chavan, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Vijaykumar Gavit, while the Sena has kept out Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar and Deepak Kesarkar.



