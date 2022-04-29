Ajit Pawar pays fine of Rs 27,000 for breaking traffic rules

Politicians who advise the citizens of the state to follow the rules are themselves breaking the rules, another example has come to light. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has violated traffic rules and he has paid a fine of Rs 27,000 for violating traffic rules. Following Ajit Pawar, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, home minister Dilip Walse Patil and Sunil Shelke are in the forefront in breaking traffic rules.

It has been revealed that Chandrakant Patil has a maximum arrears of Rs 14,200. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has been fined Rs 5,200 while Minister of State Dattatraya Bharane has been fined Rs 600 for violating traffic rules. If any one breaks traffic rules then traffic police gives e-challan to people.

