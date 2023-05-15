Ajit Pawar says MVA leaders mulling over panel to take call on Lok Sabha candidates

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are considering forming a panel, which might have two members from each of the partners, to decide the candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP’s defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections has spurred the MVA, which has NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) as partners, to put up a united challenge to the ruling party in Maharashtra in next year’s general elections.

Each party will perhaps nominate two leaders to discuss Lok Sabha candidates. The three main parties will hold talks on a seat-sharing formula, Pawar said. Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP had won 23 in 2019, followed by the then undivided Shiv Sena’s tally of 18. While the NCP won 4 seats, the Congress got one.

It was also decided in the meeting where Vajramooth rallies (of MVA) can be held, he said, adding that some people think the Lok Sabha elections and state polls will be held simultaneously.