Ajit Pawar takes Pune metro ride, engages with commuters

The much-anticipated Chandni Chowk flyover in Pune was inaugurated today, marking a crucial infrastructural stride. Alongside, the launch of the 'Ek Pune' Metro card, four-laning initiatives for Khed Bypass and Pune Bypass took place. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, actively participating in Pune's programs today, embarked on a Pune Metro journey from Ruby Hall to Vanaz this morning, interacting with fellow commuters.

The inauguration event witnessed the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil. Gadkari is expected to hold a pivotal meeting during his Pune visit, focusing on the city's developments.

Before the inauguration, Ajit Pawar held a strategic meeting with officials at Vidhan Bhawan and Pune Station to discuss the proposed double-decker flyover and the upcoming metro project at Savitribai Phule Pune Vidyapeeth Chowk. Subsequently, Pawar travelled via the Pune Metro from Ruby Hall Clinic to Vanaz – the Chandni Chowk event venue – engaging in candid interactions with fellow commuters. He inquired about metro fares, convenience factors, and timing details during his journey.