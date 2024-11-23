Ajit Pawar Triumphs in Baramati: Sunetra Pawar Thanks Voters for Trusting Dada (Watch Video)

The ongoing results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections are revealing the inner workings of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its leadership. A recent statement by Sharad Pawar, which gained widespread attention in Baramati and across the state, has been pivotal in shaping the discourse. In his statement, Sharad Pawar announced his intention to retire after his term in the Rajya Sabha. Ajit Pawar has capitalized on this comment, making it a focal point of his campaign and positioning himself as Sharad Pawar’s likely successor.

This tactic seems to have been effective, as Ajit Pawar has achieved a convincing victory in Baramati with a significant majority. Notably, Sharad Pawar had put forward his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, as a challenger to Ajit Pawar, prompting expectations of a close race. However, the election results have strongly favored Ajit Pawar, indicating robust public support for his leadership in Baramati.

Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, expressed her appreciation and optimism as the vote counting progressed. She stated, "Ajit Pawar’s lead is likely to surpass one lakh votes. The people of Baramati have demonstrated that this community truly stands with Dada’s family. I am deeply thankful for their support."

#WATCH | Baramati, Maharashtra | As NCP leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar leads in Baramati, Sunetra Pawar says, "It is a very fortunate day for Ajit dada, NCP, for the public and Baramati. I thank the people of Baramati for extending their support to Ajit dada. This is… pic.twitter.com/SsOmwcXRZY — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

She credited their victory to Ajit Pawar’s commitment and the trust he has built within the community, saying, “The people of Baramati are wise and have acknowledged Ajit Pawar’s hard work and contributions.”