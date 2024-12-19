Ajit Pawar Will Definitely Become Chief Minister One Day, Says Devendra Fadnavis

In the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized the opposition while discussing the Governor's address. He made a notable remark about Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar faction. "Ajitdada, people call you the permanent Deputy Chief Minister, but I wish you all the best; you will definitely become the Chief Minister one day," said Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar's ambition to become Chief Minister is well-known, with his supporters frequently promoting him for the role. However, he has yet to secure enough support to attain the position. Notably, he holds the record for the most terms as Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra, having recently been sworn in for a record sixth time under the Grand Alliance government.

Political circles have claimed that no deputy Chief minister has ever ascended to the Chief Ministership in Maharashtra. However, after the recent assembly elections, Devendra Fadnavis, who previously served as Deputy Chief Minister under Eknath Shinde, returned to the Chief Minister role, dispelling the notion that a deputy Chief minister cannot rise to Chief Minister.

