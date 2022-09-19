Ajit Pawar writes to CM on potholes on Nasik-Mumbai highway

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar wrote to CM Eknath Shinde about the pothole menace on the Mumbai-Nasik highway, demanding immediate resolution of the issue. In July, Shinde had asked the concerned agencies, i.e; Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and Traffic police to take adequate measures to fill potholes in Thane, Bhiwandi and other areas in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Two months ago, potholes amid incessant rains had brought the traffic to a complete standstill on this stretch. While the MSRDC temporarily filled the potholes on both the bridges, some potholes still remain and uneven roads force the motorists to still move slowly.