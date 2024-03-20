Ajit Pawar's Party Workers Confront Yugendra Pawar in Baramati Following Shrinivas Pawar's Critique

With the Split in the NCP, the Baramati Lok Sabha seat is going to witness a Pawar vs Pawar contest this time. Shrinivas Pawar, Ajit Pawar's brother, had recently come out against Ajit Pawar. Seeing Ajit Pawar's defamation on social media, some workers gheraoed Yugendra Pawar during a campaign tour.

Yugendra Pawar is the son of Shrinivas Pawar. Ajit Pawar group workers gheraoed Yugendra Pawar and demanded that those who defame Ajitdada on social media should be stopped. At that time, Yugendra Pawar assured that if there were any mistakes made by the workers of the Sharad Pawar group, they would correct them. Shrinivas Pawar's speech is going viral on social media.

Yugendra Pawar is currently touring villages in the constituency to campaign for Supriya Sule. Other members of the Pawar family also got involved in Supriya Sule's campaign. Recently, Ajit Pawar's brother Shrinivas Pawar interacted with some villagers. In that conversation, Shrinivas Pawar strongly criticized Ajit Pawar. The video then surfaced in the media. Since then, Ajit Pawar's supporters and Sharad Pawar's workers have been at loggerheads in Baramati.

What did Shrinivas Pawar say?

Shrinivas Pawar had come to Katewadi and expressed his feelings in front of the villagers. "You must be wondering how I am speaking against Ajit Dada. I was always with Dada. I supported him in good times, and in bad times. I supported whatever decisions he made. I never asked him why.(..) Saheb (Sharad Pawar) has been very kind to us. As villagers, everyone knows this. Saheb is now 83 years old, I don't like to leave him. We don't value a man who's older," he said.