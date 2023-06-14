Akashwani Pune's regional news unit to shut down, shifts to Aurangabad division

Prasar Bharati has recently made an announcement regarding the discontinuation of the regional news section at the Akashwani Pune Centre. As per the notice issued, this decision will come into effect from June 19. The regional and national Marathi news broadcasts will be shifted to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Division.

As a result of this decision, the regional news segment of Pune, which aired on Akashwani at 7:10 am and on the FM channel at 8 am, 10 am, 11:58 am, and 6 pm, will be discontinued. Additionally, the 8:30 am national news bulletin will also be discontinued. These news segments will now be handled by the Aurangabad Centre.

The Akashwani Pune centre, established in 1953, has gained significant popularity as a trusted source for breaking news. With nearly 240,000 regular listeners, it holds the highest number of listeners nationwide.

In addition to the news bulletins, the regional news division at the Pune centre will discontinue its news-based programs and special news bulletins like Pune Vrittan. Prasar Bharati stated that this decision was made due to the Indian Information Service (IIS) not being able to assign full-time staff to oversee the Pune News Department.