Akhil Bhartiya Sarpanch Parishad Announces Statewide Strike on January 9 to Demand Sarpanch Safety After Santosh Deshmukh's Killing

The Akhil Bhartiya Sarpanch Parishad (ABVP), led by The Panchayatraj Manch, has declared a statewide strike in gram panchayats on January 9. The strike aims to demand the implementation of a law ensuring the safety of sarpanches and gram panchayat employees, while also protesting the recent killing of Santosh Deshmukh.

The ABVP has honored Santosh Deshmukh by paying tributes in gram panchayats across the state. Additionally, the organization has announced a one-day strike for Thursday. The decision has been formally communicated to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore via email.

The Supreme Court, along with the Telangana and Rajasthan High Courts, has ruled that a sarpanch is considered a public servant. As per this ruling, if a sarpanch files a complaint, a case should be registered under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 132 of the current Code of Criminal Procedure for obstructing government duties.

The statement said the need for legal protection for sarpanches and gram panchayat employees who contribute to social service for the welfare of their villages.

The Sarpanch Parishad has made the following demands from the government: