Akola Violence: Fresh Clash Erupts in Harihar Peth Area; Injuries Reported

Akola, Maharashtra (October 9, 2024): Tensions flared once again in Harihar Peth area of Akola on Wednesday evening after a minor dispute escalated into a clash between two groups. According to regional media reports, two individuals were injured in this incident.

The fresh violence comes just days after a major clash erupted in the same area on October 7. The recurring incidents have created a tense atmosphere in the region. A heavy deployment of police forces is in place to maintain law and order.

According to reports, the latest incident occurred around 5 p.m. when a minor altercation between two individuals led to a physical confrontation. As news of the incident spread, a large crowd from a specific community gathered at the scene. Police intervened and dispersed the crowd.

Senior police officials, riot control squads, and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed to the area to prevent further escalation. The situation is currently under control, and the police have appealed for calm among the residents.

The initial clash on October 7 was triggered by a minor accident involving a two-wheeler and an auto-rickshaw. The subsequent violence led to widespread damage to property and resulted in a tense atmosphere in the city.

In light of the recent incidents, the police have increased patrolling in sensitive areas of Akola and have appealed to the citizens to maintain peace.